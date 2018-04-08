Style Celebrity News

Sunday 8 April 2018

Emily Blunt reveals the secret to her successful eight-year marriage to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the Paramount Pictures premiere for 'A Quiet Place' at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 2, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the Paramount Pictures New York Premiere of A Quiet Place at AMC Lincoln Square theater on April 2, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski during filming for the Graham Norton Show
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 'Final Portrait' New York screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Emily Blunt and John Kransinski attend the 'A Quiet Place' premiere during 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Paramount Theater on March 9, 2018 in Austin, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO
Actors John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Actor John Krasinski (L) and actress Emily Blunt attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for BFCA)
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt pose at the Cars Land attraction at Disney's California Adventure on July 27, 2012 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the "The Girl On The Train" New York Premiere at Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 on October 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
BAFTA Film Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attending the A Quiet Place VIP fan screening held at the Curzon Soho in London

BANG Showbiz

Emily Blunt believes communication is the key to a long-lasting marriage.

The 35-year-old beauty - who has kids Hazel, four, and Violet, 22 months, with her husband John Krasinski - has revealed that having an open and honest dialogue has helped to sustain her marriage.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Emily shared: "We've always been able to talk and discuss everything together.

"It's an advantage having someone who understands your profession. We also try to be very supportive of each other and we know that we always have each other to rely on and make each other feel very loved and appreciated. It's a beautiful thing."

Emily also hailed her husband's parenting skills, revealing he's helped her to balance the demands of parenthood and her acting career.

The London-born star explained: "He's a very good father and that's been a great source of comfort to me.

"It's not easy pursuing a Hollywood career when raising young children. He's great at making sure there are always fresh bottles of milk and fresh food in the house. Just those little things make such a big difference."

Meanwhile, Emily recently explained that her children's happiness is the "most paramount thing" in her life.

She said: "My children's happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life. And if [I am] unable to give them any of those things, then who am I? What's my identity?

"My greatest hope is that they are truly happy, and that they're interested in life, in anything. Interested and interesting, and truly happy."

And John revealed he wants to "protect" his children at all costs.

He added: "Even when [we] drop our four-year-old daughter off at school, you don't know what she's gonna do that day.

"You don't know if other kids are gonna be nice to her or if she [will get] in trouble for something. You just want to protect them at all costs."

Online Editors

