Elton John treated in hospital overnight after fall at home in France

Sir Elton John spent time in hospital in the south of France after falling at his home.

The Rocketman superstar (76) was kept in overnight and was discharged on Monday.

A statement from his representative said: “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sir Elton John is now at home and in good health (Yui Mok/PA)

“Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Sir Elton recently wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He announced in 2018 that the show would be his last, and the globetrotting crescendo to his live music career finished at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm in July.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road is one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began, with Billboard reporting that it is the first to have 900 million US dollars (£701 million) worth of ticket sales.

He said he has played to more than six million people since it began five years ago.

Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

In June, he finally played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury for a highly anticipated set billed as his final UK show.

He treated fans to crowd-pleasing hits such as Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Rocketman and Benny And The Jets.

He also surprised the crowd with unexpected musical guests, putting paid to rumours of big names and famous collaborators.

Instead of collaborators such as Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, Sir Elton was joined by friends and musicians he admires, starting with Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, who came on stage for Are You Ready For Love?

He was joined by US singer Stephen Sanchez to perform Sanchez’s song Until I Found You, while The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers came out for Tiny Dancer.

His final guest was Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, who performed Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.