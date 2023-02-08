‘Elon Musk levels of funny’ – fans unimpressed by Conor McGregor’s ‘cringe’ new whiskey ad

Social media users have been heavily critical after watching Conor McGregor appear in an “absolutely awful” advertisement for his whiskey brand.

The Dubliner has announced a new flavour of his Proper No Twelve whiskey ahead of his UFC comeback.

He had previously teased a “mega announcement” with a photo of himself dressed up as the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, leading fans to believe that a collaboration with the tech giant may be on the cards.

Read More

However, many were disappointed when McGregor finally revealed that his big news was simply a brand-new apple-flavoured whiskey product.

He shared the announcement alongside an ad parodying the Apple company – which received mixed reviews from followers.

Some were left unimpressed by the “awful” ad, with one person simply commenting: “Steve Cringe McGregor”.

Someone else remarked that the clip was “Elon Musk levels of funny” while another added: “What is this editing? Obviously got the work experience kid to do it”.

One fan was left disappointed by McGregor’s announcement, writing: “Lol was this the announcement? @thenotoriousmma I got so excited for a McGregor Apple Watch or something lol”.

Video of the Day

Others were full of praise for the 34-year-old's most recent post, including his fiancée Dee Devlin, who gushed: “Amazing!! What a man and what a drink!! I’m so proud of you babe!! Tasty tasty.”

And broadcaster Adam Catterall agreed: “This is superb. Thought your acting skills had peaked with the ‘Irishman’ BT Sport promo. I was wrong. Congrats on the new product and good luck with it.”

Another person admired the video, saying: “Such a bad advert that it’s actually brilliant”

It comes after Liam Neeson branded McGregor a “leprechaun” who has given Ireland a “bad name”.

The Taken star told Men’s Health: “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

Neeson didn’t just have bad things to say about McGregor, the Northern Ireland native also took aim at the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) by comparing it to two men fighting in a pub.

He said: “UFC I can’t stand. That to me is like a bar fight.

“I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong — the months of training we do.’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head?”