| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

‘Elon Musk levels of funny’ – fans unimpressed by Conor McGregor’s ‘cringe’ new whiskey ad

The Dubliner has announced a new flavour of his Proper No Twelve whiskey ahead of his UFC comeback.

Neasa Cumiskey

Social media users have been heavily critical after watching Conor McGregor appear in an “absolutely awful” advertisement for his whiskey brand.

The Dubliner has announced a new flavour of his Proper No Twelve whiskey ahead of his UFC comeback.

Related topics

More On Conor McGregor

Most Watched

Privacy