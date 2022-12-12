Elon Musk booed by crowd at Dave Chapelle show and says it’s ‘a first for me’

Elon Musk has claimed that his surprise appearance onstage at a Dave Chappelle comedy show in San Francisco received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Footage emerged on social media of Musk being booed and jeered as he took the stage alongside Chappelle’s at the Chase Centre on Sunday.

“Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” he said in a post to the social networking site.

“It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

According to several videos posted to Twitter, which were later taken down, Chappelle introduced Musk by saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.”

The crowd erupted into a mixture of cheers and boos, before the boos won out.

Musk then began to pace around the stage and wave, apparently unsure of what to do with the crowd’s reaction.

Chappelle then said: “Cheers and boos, I see. Elon...”

Musk responded by saying: “Hey Dave,” which elicited another wave of boos from the crowd.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked.

“All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats,” he added.



