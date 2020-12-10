Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19, telling fans she is “feeling fine”.

The American TV host, 62, said in a statement on Twitter that she was following the appropriate guidelines and had notified the people she had been in recent contact with.

DeGeneres, who usually tapes her shows in advance, appeared in her regular slot on Wednesday, with Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr among her guests.

She wrote: “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay safe and healthy.”

DeGeneres, one of the most high-profile figures on American TV, recently apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

The review was launched following reports of a toxic work environment on the programme.

The comedian and actress has historically been known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

The show has received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and has won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards as of 2020.

