MORE than 55,000 party-goers are at Electric Picnic this weekend for a weekend of music, art and fun and there are some well-known faces among the crowd.

MORE than 55,000 party-goers are at Electric Picnic this weekend for a weekend of music, art and fun and there are some well-known faces among the crowd.

Electric Picnic 2018: Conor Murray, Holly Carpenter and Baz Ashmawy among the well-known faces at Stradbally

Conor Murray, Baz Ashmawy, Rosanna Davidson and Holly Carpenter are enjoying the three-day festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

New parents Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke are enjoying a weekend to themselves at the sold-out event, the former Fair City actress has nailed festival-chic in a black and red floral dress from Irish brand Willow.

Proving it's a family affair for the Garrihys, Aoibhin is partying alongside her sisters Ailbhe and Doireann.

New Podge and Rodge host Doireann received a huge reaction from the crowd at the Today FM stage.

Also enjoy himself is rugby star Conor Murray, who danced the night away on Friday at the Heineken Live Your Music stage.

Love Lift creator Holly Carpenter is also there with friends, while Snapchatter James Patrice kicked off day two at the Just Eat Retreat Full Moon Party.

In a surprise moment for picnickers, Hozier joined Mavis Staples on the main stage just moments ago.

Model Holly Carpenter enjoying Electric Picnic Photo: Brian McEvoy Doireann Garrihy with Joe Melody Rugby player Conor Murray pictured at the Heineken Live Your Music stage, Electric Picnic Sisters Doireann, Ailbhe and Aoibhin Garrihy at Electric Picnic Photo: Brian McEvoy TV presenter Baz Ashmawy Photo: Brian McEvoy Cassie Stokes enjoying Electric Picnic Photo: Brian McEvoy Model Lynn Kelly Photo: Brian McEvoy Snapchat star James Kavanagh and a friend enjoying Electric Picnic Photo: Brian McEvoy James Patrice at the Just Eat Retreat Full Moon Party at Electric Picnic. Photo Kieran Harnett CiCi Cavanagh pictured at Three’s Made by Music base at the sold-out three-day festival at Stradbally, Co. Laois. Photo: Brian McEvoy Aoibhn Garrihy and John Burke at Electric Picnic

The pair sang a duet of Take a Load Off, Mary together to the delight of the crowd.

"I've been touched by an angel - a king," said the American gospel star as Hozier left the stage. "I'm gonna take him away, Hozier give it up!"

Also seen braving the elements were TV3's Cassie Stokes, model Lynn Kelly and TV's Baz Ashmawy.

Electric Picnic started with a bang last night thanks to US rapper Kendrick Lamar, who delivered an incredible set on the Main Stage.

Pop singer Dua Lipa is on the agenda for many today, as well as 90s girl group B*witched.

N*E*R*D and Massive Attack will take to the main stage tonight at 10.30pm and 12.15am.

Online Editors