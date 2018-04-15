Style Celebrity News

Elaine Crowley: 'I remember when I hit 30 thinking I was fat - and I was lovely'

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Elaine Crowley is enjoying the newfound self confidence that comes with hitting a milestone age.

Earlier this year, the TV3 star celebrated her 40th birthday, which she said "isn't pleasant" in so many ways, but rewarding in many others. The perks include a sense of self-acceptance that tends to come naturally with age, the downsides include an unofficial self-audit most of us go through around a significant birthday.

"Turning 40 isn't pleasant. I'm not going to lie to you. You just look at yourself and thinking, 'I should...' Should is the worst word in the English language. 'I should have this by now' or 'I should have that'. I mean, God I'm lucky I'm still here and I'm healthy and you have to be grateful for all of that. But I don't think I'll ever be happy. I'll always want things to better. I'll always want more," she tells the new issue of VIP Magazine.

"I think some people are just content with their lot, which I know I should be too. But I'm getting better, I'm not as bad now as I used to be. With age comes wisdom as the old chestnut goes."

Crowley reflected on her previous milestone birthday - her 30th - and appreciates how positively things have changed in her life, largely in how she sees herself. "I remember when I hit 30, I was looking at myself in the mirror  thinking I was fat and saying to myself, 'Oh look at that lump and look at that bump' - and I was only lovely when I was 30. I was a size 12.

"I looked great. And I still wasn't happy with myself. And d'ya know what? Today is as good as it gets, there's no point beating yourself up as you'll regret it afterwards. I put off so many things in my life because I wasn't happy with how I looked, which is so silly."

She hosts her eponymous chat show every afternoon on TV3 and has always been vocal in her struggles towards self-acceptance, in particular when she appeared on a celebrity edition of Operation Transformation in 2016. During her time on the show, she admitted she gained two stone in the lead up to featuring on the show, which she lost and has since kept off.

