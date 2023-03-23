| 9.1°C Dublin

Effect of Paltrow ski crash on my father was a slap in the face, says daughter

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing the Oscar-winning actress over the 2016 incident at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow has denied the claim that she caused the ski crash and and is counter-suing (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett) Expand

Gwyneth Paltrow has denied the claim that she caused the ski crash and and is counter-suing (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The daughter of the man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope, has said seeing her father’s state after the incident was like “a slap in the face”.

Polly Sanderson-Grasham said that following the crash in 2016, her father was unable to “see the forest for the trees” and got “lost in the minutiae” of things.

