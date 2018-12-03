Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist saying Max Charles Murphy was born on Friday and weighed 6lb 11oz.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukaemia last year.

It is the 10th child for 57-year-old Murphy, the second child for 39-year-old Butcher, and their second child together.

Eddie Murphy is a father of 10 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012.

The statement said Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy and Butcher also have a two-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

Press Association