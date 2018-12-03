Style Celebrity News

Monday 3 December 2018

Eddie Murphy and fiance have baby boy, his 10th child

The boy, named Max Charles Murphy, was born on Friday.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Eddie Murphy and his fiance Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist saying Max Charles Murphy was born on Friday and weighed 6lb 11oz.

It is the 10th child for 57-year-old Murphy, the second child for 39-year-old Butcher, and their second child together.

Eddie Murphy is a father of 10 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012.

The statement said Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy and Butcher also have a two-year-old daughter, Izzy.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

Press Association

