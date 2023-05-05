Ed Sheeran says he will ‘never get that time back’ after missing beloved grandmother’s funeral in Wexford to defend copyright case

Ed Sheeran has vented his frustration at having missed his grandmother's funeral in Wexford, after winning a US copyright lawsuit over his song Thinking Out Loud.

The musician successfully defended an allegation that he used parts of Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On for his 2014 hit, which claimants said shared "striking similarities" with the 1973 soul classic.

He was taken to court by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Gaye's song.

After his win, Sheeran described himself as "just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy" and criticised the lawsuit.

Speaking outside court in New York, he said: "I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of this case and it looks like I'm not going to have to retire from my day job after all.

"At the same time, I am absolutely frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.

"Having to be in New York for this trial has meant that I’ve had to miss being with my family at my grandmother’s funeral in Ireland and I will never get that time back.”

Anne Mary Sheeran (née Mulligan) of Craan, Craanford, who was known as Nancy, died on April 25 at Castle Gardens Nursing Home Enniscorthy.

Her funeral mass took place on Wednesday in St Patrick's Church, Monaseed.

Ed and his grandmother shared a special bond, and she was the inspiration behind his 2017 hit Nancy Mulligan. It tells the story of William ‘Bill’ Sheeran falling in love with Anne and marrying her on the Wexford border.

He visited Ireland four times a year growing up and it is clear that Ireland has influenced his songs, especially tunes such as Galway Girl.

As he busked in Galway as a teenager and enjoyed live gigs in Whelan’s in Dublin, Ed often sings and speaks about his love for Ireland.

He has performed in Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh and visited Dingle Bay, Co Kerry.

Sheeran thanked the jury for making a decision that he said will “help protect the creative process of songwriters".

He also thanked his legal team and the co-writer of Thinking Out Loud, Amy Wadge.

“I also want to thank my team, these guys, who have supported me throughout this difficult process. And to all the songwriters, musicians and fans, who have reached out with messages of support over the last few weeks,” he said.

“And finally – I would like to thank Amy. Neither of us ever expected that nine years ago from our wonderful writing session, that we would be here, having to defend our integrity. Amy, I feel so lucky to have you in my life, thank you.

“We need songwriters and the wider community to come together and bring back common sense. These claims need to be stopped so the creative process can carry on and we can all go back to making music.

“And at the same time, we absolutely need trusted individuals, real experts, who help support the process of protecting copyright.

"I am not and never will allow myself to be a piggy bank for someone to shake."