DWTS: Paul Brogan confirms relationship status amid rumours he’s dating dance partner

Former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and dance partner Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Paul Brogan has confirmed his relationship status amid rumours that he is dating his Dancing with the Stars partner, Salome Chachua.

Last week, the dancing pair successfully avoided the first elimination of the series with their waltz to Take It to the Limit by The Eagles.

Tomorrow night, Paul and Salome will take to the dance floor for movie week with a Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules.

“I am indeed [single],” the GAA player said ahead of this weekend’s show.

“That’s a fairly common question now,” he continued.

“You can see how it happens [falling for your dance partner] or the process for it happening.

“You spend so much time here, you’re every day with the same person. You can see how it easily happens.

“It hasn’t happened for me now, but can see that it definitely can happen,” he added.

When asked whether his dancing partner Salome is single, the GAA player claimed he didn’t know as they are “focusing on the dancing”.

“If there’s no connection, not that it doesn’t work, but it definitely helps [your routine]. You have to get on with your dance partner,” he said.

Video of the Day

“That’s critical to everything. First of all it will come across in rehearsal, then it will come off on the stage as well.”

Paul recently revealed how his footballer brothers Bernard and Alan had been giving him “stick” for doing Dancing With the Stars.

Paul’s family and friends have been cheering him on each week as he competes in the hopes of lifting the glitterball, but this doesn’t mean he gets a free pass from some gentle slagging.

The 36-year-old told RSVP Live that he’s been getting some “stick” from his brothers Alan and Bernard, but it’s all in good humour.

“I am [getting stick] but if you’re coming on this show, you’re going to expect that. It’s all good,” he explained.