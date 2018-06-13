Dwayne Johnson reveals he wanted to work for the CIA

Found this gem 💎 Check out 22yrs old and 280lbs of Smirky Beefy McBeef here posing for our Miami Hurricanes media day. Fun fact: in college, my goal was to eventually work for the CIA. Until my criminal justice professor and advisor (Dr. Paul Cromwell) convinced me that the best operative I could become for the agency is one that also had a law degree. I thought that’s a great idea until I realized no respectable law school would ever let me in with my pile of steaming shit grades. End of story. #ByeByeCIA #HelloHollywood #AndBadAssFannyPacks

