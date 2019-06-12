Dutch Queen Máxima brings signature high fashion glamour to kickstart Irish visit

If day one of the Dutch royal visit is anything to by, Queen Máxima will be delighting fashion watchers with her bold style.
Máxima and husband King Willem-Alexander arrived arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin to meet with President Michael D. Higgins and first lady Sabina, who invited them to visit Ireland in a bid to further bolster the relationship between the two countries.
Mrs Higgins contrasted with the queen's more subdued palette choice in a dazzling bright pink midi dress with asymmetric draping and a matching fascinator, the latest in a string of adventurous fashion choices in recent weeks.
Máxima has famously bold taste and prefers bright patterns and large headwear wherever possible, but chose a more understated hue to match her gold accessories. She chose a midi dress by her favourite Dutch designer Claes Iversen, a tailored version of the original full-length gown from his spring/summer '19 collection.
The couture line takes inspiration from raw industrial materials and different cultural elements, with this piece in particular paying homage to African tribal wear. The dress features a multi-bracelet sleeve detail and gold metal belt.
To soften the look, she chose a delicate hatband and a pair of gold stilettos.
This marks the couple's first trip to Ireland during their six-year reign and they will return to The Netherlands on Friday.