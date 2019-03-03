Style Celebrity News

Sunday 3 March 2019

Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy night on the West End

The royal couple saw Tina: The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed a night out watching West End show Tina: The Musical.

The royal couple – who are soon to become parents – went to see the production at the Aldwych Theatre in London at the weekend.

The musical’s official account tweeted a black and white photograph of the pair.

“We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night. #TinaTheMusical,” the message said.

According to the show’s website, the duchess – who is the patron of the National Theatre – met Tina cast members Adrienne Warren and Tom Godwin at the Royal Variety Performance.

Tina: The Musical tells the story of US singer Tina Turner.

According to the website, it “reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race”.

Press Association

Independent Style

Also in this section