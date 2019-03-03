The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed a night out watching West End show Tina: The Musical.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy night on the West End

The royal couple – who are soon to become parents – went to see the production at the Aldwych Theatre in London at the weekend.

The musical’s official account tweeted a black and white photograph of the pair.

“We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night. #TinaTheMusical,” the message said.

According to the show’s website, the duchess – who is the patron of the National Theatre – met Tina cast members Adrienne Warren and Tom Godwin at the Royal Variety Performance.

Tina: The Musical tells the story of US singer Tina Turner.

According to the website, it “reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race”.

