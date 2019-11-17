Meghan Markle has accused a tabloid newspaper of launching a campaign of lies against her, including claims she bought a £5,000 (€5,800) copper bath and spent over half a million soundproofing her Windsor home.

Duchess to sue over 'campaign of lies'

In court papers the Duchess accuses The Mail newspapers of a three-year campaign against her, listing an extensive list of “false” and “absurd” stories.

The Duchess of Sussex's lawyers claim the Mail on Sunday exploited her father Thomas Markle, and removed passages of a private letter to her father to portray her "negatively".

The Mail on Sunday repeated its intent to defend the case "with vigour".

According to website Byline, court papers claim that reporters also invented a series of claims about Meghan Markle's baby shower, and made negative inferences about her relationship with her mother Doria Ragland.

The duchess' lawyers will also accuse Associated Newspapers, the parent entity of the Mail newspapers, of printing a series of "completely untrue" stories about the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’ home.

The 15 page document claims these stories were “made up” and “misleading” and designed to suggest the Duchess “had indulged in this series of absurdly lavish renovations”.

They say the paper 'insisted' that a list of 'non existent' items - such as a yoga studio and an orangery - were paid for with taxpayers money.

The Duchess is seeking unspecified damages relating to claim of breach of copyright, data protection and privacy under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Stories she will argue were fabricated will reportedly include one that described her as being “(almost) straight outta Compton”, another suggesting her former private secretary walked out because she was “difficult” to work with and another suggesting she “deliberately” left her mother out of her baby shower and “ditched” her for her celebrity friends.

In a statement last month, the Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan were forced to take action against "relentless propaganda" and a "ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year".

Prince Harry said the "painful" impact of intrusive media coverage had driven the couple to take action.

