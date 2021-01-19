Dublin model who dated Niall Horan is in Miami with Cheryl Cole’s ex-husband

Niall Horan’s Irish ex girlfriend has set tongues wagging after being pictured looking cosy with Cheryl Cole’s former partner.

Model and personal trainer Zoe Whelan (26), who comes from Clonshaugh in Dublin, has sparked rumours of a new friendship with Jean Bernard Fernandez Versini after they were pictured together in sunny Miami.

The French businessman, who was married to Cole for two years before their divorce in 2016, appears quite smitten with Whelan. He has been re-posting pictures of them together that she shared on her Instagram account.

According to his social media, he previously visited Brazil and then St Barths while Whelan also posted pictures of herself at the luxury Eden Rock resort at the start of January.

Whelan, who dated the One Direction star in 2013, was staying at the five-star resort which is owned by the family of Vogue Williams’ other half, Spencer Matthews.

The Dublin model, who posted a string of pictures of herself in a bikini on a tropical beach, appeared to arrive into Florida at the same time as Jean-Bernard as they soaked up some Winter sun in the holiday resort.

Their social media showed them both visiting Joia Beach in Miami where they shared a snap of them laughing together.

“He thinks he knows...but he has no idea,” Whelan wrote.

She has been busy taking in the sights in the Florida holiday destination, visiting areas like the Lincoln Road which is a famous shopping and restaurant district as well as some of Miami’s celebrity hot-spots.

She hit the headlines most recently in November 2019 after she was awarded €15,000 damages for a shoulder injury she suffered when a cherry picker van reversed into her Audi car near the Five Lamps in Dublin.

During the case, she was commended by Judge Jacqueline Linnane in the Circuit Civil Court for having made an early disclosure that she had previously settled two road traffic accident claims for €12,500 each.

The incident happened in December 2017 after she was involved in a collision with a cherry picker van which was being used in the repair of street lamps in Dunne Street.

The court heard at the time how she had stopped behind the cherry picker which had been partly blocking the street and was shocked when she saw its reversing lights come on and move backwards.

“I was screaming and pumping the horn but it kept coming and crashed into the front of my car,” she told the court.

“My right arm was fully extended and firmly on the steering wheel as I pumped the horn with my left hand. When it struck my car, my arm was pushed back, injuring my right shoulder.”

Ms Whelan said there was nothing else she could do when she saw the reversing lights come on.

She sued Electsol Services Ltd, of Killucan, Co Westmeath, and Dublin City Council for which it had been carrying out subcontract work on street lights.

