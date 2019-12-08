Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon marries Sarah Lacey in gorgeous Co Kildare ceremony

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon tied the knot with fiancée Sarah Lacey in Co Kildare yesterday.

The happy couple said 'I do' during a beautiful ceremony held in SS Mary and Laurence Church, Crookstown, Athy, Co Kildare.

Many of Philly's Dublin teammates including Bernard Brogan, Paddy Andrews, Butsy Daly and Dean Rock turned out to celebrate the newlyweds on their big day.

The Ballymun footballer (32) asked PR guru Sarah to marry him under the Northern Lights back in December of last year during a romantic getaway to Reykjavik.

The couple first met in DCU where he studied sports sciences five years ago, and went on to buy their first house together in Dublin last year.

Previously speaking to the Independent.ie, Philly (32) joked that he has nicknamed his other half "the cougar" because she is a few months older than him.

"She is a cougar!" he joked.

"I always say that she is a lot older than me. She is only a few months older than me but I call her the older one in the relationship."

He added the pair sometimes find it "tough" to find time to spend together because of their busy careers.

"I am training every day. She has a busy job in PR. She is doing some great work.

"She is the cougar. She is working long hours and will come home late and I am off to training late in the evening, so sometimes it is tough."

Online Editors