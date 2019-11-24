Dublin footballer Cian O'Sullivan and his wife Danielle have announced they are expecting their first baby.

Dublin footballer Cian O'Sullivan and his wife Danielle have announced they are expecting their first baby.

Dublin GAA star Cian O'Sullivan and wife Danielle announce they are expecting first child together

Danielle shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram by captioning a photo of the couple, "Mom and dad".

Cian and Danielle tied the knot on December 20 last year in a romantic pre-Christmas ceremony in a country house in Wicklow after 11 years together.

O'Sullivan's Dublin teammates Stephen Cluxton and his wife Joanne O'Connor led the VIP guests in attendance, while Paul Flynn and Fiona Hudson were also in attendance.

Cian O'Sullivan and Danielle Byrne's wedding at Saint Laurence and Mary Church Co.Kildare. Picture: Justin Farrell

Their parents together had announced their engagement via a formal notice in a national newspaper, which mentioned Cian's GAA home at Kilmacud Crokes, saying: "Danielle and Cian together with their parents Olivia and Gary, Foxrock and Noreen and John, Kilmacud are delighted to announce their engagement.

Speaking previously about her other-half’s high profile, Danielle said that he is “just Cian” to her. “I am well aware he has quite a few female fans too,” she laughed to Independent.ie Style.

“But that comes with the profile. He is a super grounded guy and I knew him long before he was playing for Dublin and nothing has changed for us.

“It is really lovely to see young kids and fans asking for pictures, but it’s funny at the same time because he's just Cian to me.”

Online Editors