Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro have welcomed a baby boy.

The Eternals actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce the arrival of their son, sharing a photo of the proud parents cuddling their newborn.

And the doting dad revealed that the couple have called their first child Brando, a name of Italian origin that means “firebrand and sword”.

Captioning the post, Barry wrote: “Welcome to the pack my boy, B R A N D O.”

The Dubliner teased that Alyson had given birth over the weekend when he shared a video from the hospital room in London.

In the clip, Brando could be heard cooing in the background as Barry showed off a bouquet of flowers in his partner's hospital room which were gifted to the couple by Gucci.

The brand also sent the new parents a card, congratulating them on the arrival of their little boy.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Love/Hate star Barry zoomed in on the card, which read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx”

In March, Keoghan posted a cryptic Instagram snap leading to fans speculating on social media that he was be set to become a dad.

Video of the Day

He shared a picture of himself and Alyson hugging and smiling at what appeared to be a gender reveal party.

Embracing his girlfriend, the pair are surrounded by people as blue confetti falls around them from a popper held in Alyson’s hand.

Behind them is a sign reading: “He or she, what will the baby be?...”

While Alyson wore a pink dress, Barry wore a blue shirt to match the theme of the celebrations.

"I don't know why other people have their opinions. We are happy here,” Barry captioned the image on his Instagram story.

He then officially confirmed that he’s expecting a baby with Sandro by sharing a sweet Father's Day post.

He shared a photo of the gifts he received – including a breakfast sandwich fit for a king complete with an egg and sausages, a box of “World’s No. 1 Daddy” Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates, and a mug that read “The Daddy of all Daddies”.

He was also given a heart-warming “First Father’s Day” card which displayed some thoughtful photos of the baby scan, him and Alyson at their baby shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and their dog Koda.

“Honestly feel like crying,” the 29-year-old captioned the post.

The couple were first linked to each other in February 2021 but didn’t go Instagram official until September after enjoying a romantic staycation at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow.