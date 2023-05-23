Dua Lipa teases new song for Barbie soundtrack

Dua Lipa has revealed she has a new song that will feature on the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The singer, who will make an appearance in the film as a mermaid, shared a video of her feet stepping out of fluffy pink heels, mimicking the shot of Margot Robbie’s arched feet in the Barbie trailer, before the musician blows a kiss to the camera.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She wrote: “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST.”

The video is set to a disco beat and she can be heard singing: “Just come along for the ride.”

The clip reveals the track Dance The Night will be released on May 26.

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year and will also star Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

It is director Greta Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of films such as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21.