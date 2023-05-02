Dresses owned by Diana, Princess of Wales to be auctioned in Los Angeles

Three dresses owned by the late Diana, Princess of Wales are to go under the hammer at a Los Angeles auction this summer.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) have jointly announced the sale of more than 1,000 objects closely associated with cultural figures, known as the Hollywood Legends collection, on August 26 and 27.

Marking the weekend before the 26th anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31, the auction’s headline pieces are three of her designer dresses which have not been seen in public for more than 30 years.

The princess’s scarlet Bruce Oldfield gown, which she wore to the film premiere of Hot Shots! at the Odeon, Leicester Square, in November 1991, with president Arpad Goncz of Hungary and his wife, will be a highlight.

Diana wearing a Bruce Oldfield dress (PA) — © PA

The silk dress is expected to sell for between 200,000 dollars (£160,000) and 400,000 dollars (£320,000).

Buyers can also bid for two dresses by Catherine Walker, Diana’s personal designer for more than 16 years, who created the black cocktail dress she was buried in and whose designs are still worn by members of the royal family today.

Walker’s slender-fit strapless gown made of white silk crepe with bold bands of black silk velvet and silk lining, which Diana wore to a private function, is expected to fetch between 60,000 dollars (£48,000) and 80,000 dollars (£64,000).

Also for sale is Walker’s black and jade short-sleeved gown with a draped silk skirt, which the princess wore to a gala dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada in 1986 and is expected to sell for between 100,0000 dollars (£80,000) and 200,000 dollars (£160,000).

The Hollywood Legends collection will be auctioned live in Beverly Hills, while bidders from around the world can join online.

Julien’s Auctions will announce the full line-up in the coming weeks, including items from the set of Warner Bros’ films to mark the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Ahead of the auction, Diana’s dresses will be previewed at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Co Kildare, Ireland, from May 5, the day before the King’s coronation.

They will be displayed alongside the museum’s permanent Diana exhibition, which includes pieces like the pale pink Emanuel blouse worn in her engagement portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1981.

Darren Julien, founder of the auction house, said: “Julien’s Auctions is pleased to announce our latest auction presentation with our esteemed partner TCM featuring two marquee collections that truly embody the stuff of legends, Warner Bros and Princess Diana.

“Together, we look forward to celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros and over 10 centuries of the royal family with our special showcase of treasures from the legendary Hollywood movie studio and the beloved people’s princess, one of the most photographed women in the world, who changed the monarchy forever and whose persona continues to captivate the public and Hollywood today through tributes and film and television works about her life.”