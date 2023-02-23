| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Dr Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! to get a sequel

The sequel was written and illustrated by an author and artist with previous experience in the Dr Seuss universe.

A page from the new book How The Grinch Lost Christmas! (Photo/TM and © 2023 Dr Seuss Enterprises, LP, All Rights Reserved, via AP) Expand

Close

A page from the new book How The Grinch Lost Christmas! (Photo/TM and © 2023 Dr Seuss Enterprises, LP, All Rights Reserved, via AP)

A page from the new book How The Grinch Lost Christmas! (Photo/TM and © 2023 Dr Seuss Enterprises, LP, All Rights Reserved, via AP)

A page from the new book How The Grinch Lost Christmas! (Photo/TM and © 2023 Dr Seuss Enterprises, LP, All Rights Reserved, via AP)

By Mark Pratt, Associated Press

Dr Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this festive season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children’s book How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

The new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday, Dr Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books said.

Most Watched

Privacy