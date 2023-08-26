Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality

Home > Style > Celebrity > Celebrity News Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal qualityJulian Casablancas of The Strokes, pictured, performing at All Points East, Victoria Park, East London. (Ian West/PA)By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment ReporterToday at 02:41Dozens of fans left a festival in London mid way through a set from US band The Strokes. Latest Celebrity NewsDozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal qualityRevellers heading to Notting Hill Carnival and festivals to be hit by strikeFans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound qualityBlake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advertMiley Cyrus reflects on Sinead O’Connor row in new TV specialHozier claims first UK Number 1 albumBritish Museum deputy director steps back after boss quits over theft probeWhitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72Liam Payne postpones South America tour following ‘serious kidney infection’Jamiroquai headline first night of Victorious festivalShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsObituary: Lady Chryss O’Reilly brought vibrant colour to a monochrome scene and probably never received enough credit for itCommentRosita Sweetman: Just when you thought we’d reached sexist rock bottom with the Rose of Tralee, along comes Spanish FA president Luis RubialesIrish NewsRob Kearney and Jess Redden welcome baby boy – ‘We love you endlessly’Irish NewsStatus Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for 19 counties as lightning strike causes house fire Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsDozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality02:41Celebrity NewsRevellers heading to Notting Hill Carnival and festivals to be hit by strike01:03World NewsUK hosting qualifying event for ‘World Cup’ of competitive hot dog eating01:01Irish NewsFour young people dead after freak crash on way to Leaving Cert party01:01TelevisionWhat to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: 1980s drama Oppenheimer, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and documentary Wanted01:00Celebrity NewsFans of The Strokes at All Points East festival dismayed by poor sound quality00:20GolfRory McIlroy an Irish Open worry as back injury fails to improve at East Lake23:54League of IrelandHonours even between Bohs and Derry after lightning strike delayed thriller23:54League of IrelandFlying finish gives Drogheda the edge in relegation battle23:54League of IrelandLopes rises above nerves to keep Shamrock Rovers on course for title 23:42