| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

‘Double-denim saved us from sexist comments’ – Edele Lynch on B*Witched lasting 25 years

B*Witched Expand

Close

B*Witched

B*Witched

B*Witched

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

In the ever-changing digital era, very few bands that manage to prevail in the fickle world of the music industry.

But as Irish pop group B*Witched mark 25 years since the release of their debut album and hit single C’est la Vie, they show no signs of slowing down.

Most Watched

Privacy