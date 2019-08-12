'Don't fight evolution' - Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus speak out for the first time since marriage split

The 29-year-old actor was revealed to have split from Miley Cyrus over the weekend after less than a year of marriage but he's not ready to open up about the situation just yet.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, who saw him heading out for frozen yoghurt in Bryon Bay on Monday, he said: "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it mate."

While Liam isn't yet ready to speak about the split, his 26-year-old estranged wife proclaimed that "change is inevitable" shortly after the news broke.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... (sic)"

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Miley and Liam's split isn't "surprising" to friends as the pair - who got together in 2010 after shooting 'The Last Song' together but split in 2013 before reconciling two years later - still had "a lot of issues" despite appearing to be perfect.

A source said: "This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day.

"After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It's not surprising at all."

Whilst another source added: "They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year.

"It's been a rough year. She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Online Editors