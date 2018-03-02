Donald Trump hits back at Alec Baldwin over SNL impression

Mr Trump tweeted: “Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

Baldwin, a Democratic activist, received an Emmy award for his running parody last year on SNL.

But he told The Hollywood Reporter that he does not enjoy it: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t.”