Donald Trump escalates fight with TV network after Roseanne cancellation

US President Donald Trump has escalated a feud with ABC in the wake of the cancellation of Roseanne, tweeting at the chief executive of the TV network’s parent company.

Mr Trump targeted Robert Iger on Twitter, saying: “Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response.”

He specifically complained about an erroneous report last year by ABC investigative reporter Brian Ross, saying: “He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!” ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr Trump’s tweets.

Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018 The network previously apologised for the report about Michael Flynn, suspended Mr Ross and told him he could no longer report on Mr Trump. ABC confirmed that Mr Ross is back at work following his suspension.

The president also complained to Mr Iger a day earlier. The White House said Mr Trump, who had celebrated the success of Roseanne Barr’s show earlier in the year, was not defending her racist tweet about a former Obama adviser, but wanted to point out media bias against him.

Last year, Mr Ross, citing an unidentified confidant of Mr Flynn, the former national security adviser, reported that then-candidate Mr Trump had directed Mr Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018 That would have been an explosive development in the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election.

But hours later, Mr Ross clarified his report, saying that his source now said Mr Trump had done so not as a candidate, but as president-elect.

At that point, he said, Mr Trump had asked Mr Flynn to contact the Russians about issues including working together to fight Isis.

ABC was widely criticised for initially clarifying and not correcting the report. It later issued a correction, saying they “deeply regret and apologise”.

At the time, Mr Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and ‘papers’ should do the same with their Fake News!”

Press Association