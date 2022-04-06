Doireann Garrihy reveals break up with long-term boyfriend Paddy Wilson as she asks singer Michael Buble for life advice

Radio host Doireann Garrihy has split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson after three years together.

The pair started dating back in the summer of 2019 but didn’t publicly confirm their romance until January 2020 when they attended their first event together as a couple.

They then moved in together in North Dublin before Covid hit in March 2020 and even share an adorable dog called Bertie, but Doireann revealed that she and Paddy decided to go their separate ways during an interview with Michael Bublé on her 2fm show.

Asking the Canadian crooner for some life advice, the Dubliner explained that she was turning 30 soon and had just come out of a relationship.

Doireann said: “I am 29, I am 30 next month, I am recently out of a relationship, what would your advice be to me hurtling into the thirties?”

Doireann and Paddy were a couple for three years Photo: Doireann Garrihy/Instagram

Doireann and Paddy were a couple for three years Photo: Doireann Garrihy/Instagram

Michael replied: “I have a feeling that I don’t have to give you this advice because you strike me as a person that already instinctually understands.

“Be in this moment and enjoy and be grateful for the health of your family, for your beautiful life, for the love that you are bringing the whole world. Because obviously so many people watch you and listen to you and you are bringing so much joy and enjoy every second of it.

“And by the way, those good things, those huge things that happen to you, just stay even. And the bad s**t that happens to you, just stay even because time is on your side.

“It was always on your side and everything is going to get better, even when you feel like it could never get better, it is going to get better.

“Was that too much?” he joked.

Doireann was moved by the singer’s advice and said: “I'm just trying to stay professional and not well up.”