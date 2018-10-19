Doireann Garrihy breaks her silence on viral rumour claiming she was involved in cheating scandal with boyfriend Joe

Rising RTE star Doireann Garrihy has addressed claims she was involved in a cheating scandal with her new boyfriend Joe Melody.

The new Podge and Rodge host (26) has been dating the Clare-based farmer for a number of months, making their public debut as a couple at Electric Picnic last month. Earlier this week, a series of WhatsApp voice notes began circulating about the new couple, claiming to be a friend of Joe's "ex-girlfriend". The source of the message was never made clear, but they were circulated under the guise that she was a friend of the reported ex's friend sharing the 'real story' of how Doireann's relationship came to be.

The messages are detailed, totalling approximately 20 minutes of damning allegations saying she began seeing Joe while he was dating the woman, his reported girlfriend of nearly five years, whom the creator said he was building a house with.

Garrihy shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, a screengrab of an email purporting to be from the woman referred to in the voice notes, labelling them "completely false".

Doireann Garrihy and boyfriend Joe Melody at Three’s Made by Music base at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"Although good friends, I have never had romantic involvement with Joseph Melody," the email read, with the recipient's name edited out.

Doireann then thanked supporters, saying: "To those who never questioned mine or Joseph's honesty or integrity, thank you."

The messages circulating made serious claims, including that Doireann threatened legal action against Jane for spreading the rumour, claims that she was only with him because he's "worth €4.5m" and that she had expressed an interest in pursuing a relationship despite knowing he had a girlfriend; all of which, she has said are false.

After she debuted her romance over the summer, Garrihy said she doesn't "really care" about comments from others, adding, "I just do my own thing." She previously dated 2fm producer JJ Hartigan.

Her rise in media has been something of a meteoric one: she first became known for her spot-on impersonations of Irish influencers before somewhat paradoxically becoming one herself and has recently moved on from role hosting the Zoo Crew on Spin as she balances Podge & Rodge as well as her RTE Player series The Doireann Project.

Online Editors