'Do celebrities get the Luas and Dublin Bus? I have a Leap card!' - Xposé's Nadine Reid is a breath of fresh air

The term 'breath of fresh air' is used too frequently with incoming tv stars, but Xposé's new host Nadine Reid really fits the bill.

She's a body positive former makeup artist who was just named as one of the new co-hosts on Virgin Media One's flagship entertainment show, alongside long-standing presenters Cassie Stokes and Glenda Gilson. Her newfound fame has seen her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet and landing magazine spreads - previously for the Irish Independent's Weekend and this month, in VIP, in which she poses with fellow newbie Remy Naidoo.

Nadine, originally from Birmingham, has been living in Ireland for the last three years and got the call for freelance reporting gigs on the show last year before being unveiled as an official host as part of a shake-up on the show.

"I came to Ireland as a makeup artist in 2014 to assist Julie Wong on the Dublin Fashion Festival shows. I did that for two summers in a row and in 2016, I decided to move here. I worked in a salon called Preen as resident makeup artist and through a client, I got in touch with a journalist from the Sunday Independent LIFE magazine and ended up on the cover in a bikini," she said.

Nadine Reid for VIP Magazine. Picture: Lili Forberg/VIP Magazine

"From there, it's almost like the dares started getting bigger and bigger, from being a cover girl in a bikini to going on Blind Date, to being asked to come in for a screen test for Xpose. I thought I was being called to come as makeup artist, I couldn't believe it."

She might be suddenly on VIP invite lists and boosting her social media status, but this is Ireland after all and her feet remain firmly on the ground, especially when it comes to her preferred mode of transport. When asked if she considers herself a celebrity, she quips, "Do celebrities get the Luas and Dublin Bus? I have a Leap card! Do celebrities have Leap cards?"

She did, however, get spotted a few times from viewers during her commute.

"I remember being on the Luas and someone screamed at me 'I see ya! I see ya on the telly!' It was petrifying but I've also had older women come up to me and tap me on the shoulder and say, 'You've done a very good job, dear. Well done.'"

When it came to her first few broadcasting gigs, live in studio with an experienced team, she incorporated the same approach as she does in all things in her life - simply try your best.

"I don't think I gave myself time to worry about that, because if I did, I probably wouldn't have gone into the studio. I just thought, 'This is amazing and I'm going to have fun' and to be honest, that mindset has carried me well. I'm going to live my best life and if today is my last, breathing day on earth, it's going to be freaking awesome."

The April issue of VIP Magazine

Online Editors