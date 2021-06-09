DJ Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer are engaged

British DJ Mark Ronson has confirmed that he and Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer are engaged.
Rumours sparked last month that the couple was engaged after Gummer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in London.
Speaking on his own podcast FADER with Tame Impala, Ronson confirmed the news, saying: “I got engaged last weekend.”
The seven-time Grammy winner said he and his now-fiancé shared their first kiss listening to Tame Impala’s debut album InnerSpeaker.
He said the kiss was so corny that it deserved a “Hallmark plaque.”
"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he said.
"But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."
The 45-year-old was previously married to French actress Josephine De La Baume from 2011-2018.
American actress Gummer (35) was also previously married. She filed for divorce from her husband Tay Strathairn in April 2020 just 42 days after tying the knot.