Disappointment for up to 20,000 people as drive-thru Panto forced to cancel from Sunday

TV star Alan Hughes says he is “devastated” after Ireland’s first drive-in panto will be cancelled after this weekend.

Over 20,000 pantogoers who had intended going to see Peter Pan at Malahide castle are potentially affected by new government restrictions due to Covid-19 regulations being enforced from Sunday.

A total of 32 shows will have to be cancelled, with 200 cars being let in for each performance.

Given that drivers are allowed bring as many people as they want in each car that means the 6,000 plus drivers could potentially increase to over 20,000 including passengers.

The performances had mostly sold out, at a charge of €50 a car.

The show on St Stephen’s Day will be their last.

We are gutted,” Alan said.

“We are naturally hugely disappointed that the drive in is being cancelled but people’s safety has to come first, but the good news is we are going to stream Peter Pan so everyone who has booked Peter Pan from the comfort of their own home from December 29.

“All the info will be up on Panto.ie."

Alan adds he has been on Zoom meetings with Fingal county council all morning because of the development.

Alan and his husband Karl Broderick have come up with the idea of staging get-togethers at Malahide castle in north Dublin to watch their production of Peter Pan on big screens.

The production managed to be put together following a last minute reprieve, where Alan and Karl got a government grant of €230,000 to stage it.

Last year they had staged the panto in a marquee in Kilmainham, while in previous years it has been hosted in the Tivoli and Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Dancing with the Stars winner Jake Carter plays the cheeky Peter Pan, while Fair City’s Johnny Ward is the evil pirate Captain Hook in the show.

Looking out for our hero has been the magical Tinkerbell played by Michele McGrath, who gets a little green-eyed at Peter having a new friend Wendy, played by Keila Ann Whelan.

