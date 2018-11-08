Diego Luna to reprise Rogue One role for Star Wars prequel series

Diego Luna will reprise his Rogue One character Cassian Andor in a new Star Wars live action series for Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The show will be a prequel to Rogue One and will go into production next year before launching on Disney+, the company’s chief executive Bob Iger has confirmed.

It will follow the rebel spy during the early days of the rebellion ahead of the events in Rogue One.

Diego Luna will reprise the role of Cassian Andor in a new Star Wars live-action series for Disney+. https://t.co/3eTfkxLEai pic.twitter.com/k7ZYgyAQTf — Star Wars (@starwars) November 8, 2018

Luna said: “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey.

“We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us and this new, exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

This is the first time Disney has confirmed the name of its streaming service, which will be designed as a rival to Netflix.

Lucasfilm has described the series as a “rousing spy thriller”, which “will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire”.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced.

Press Association