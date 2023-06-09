‘Did you want to murder her?’ – Lottie Ryan reveals her sister crashed her honeymoon

The RTÉ star tied the knot with her husband Fabio Aprile in Italy back in 2017.

Lottie Ryan has put her sister on blast for crashing her honeymoon.

The RTÉ star, whose father was the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, tied the knot with her husband Fabio Aprile in Italy back in 2017 and the pair headed off on their honeymoon shortly afterwards.

Speaking to her pal Jennifer Zamparelli on their podcast, Jen & Lottie do... Parenting, Lottie revealed how her younger sister Babette booked a room next door to her and Fabio while they were celebrating their recent nuptials.

“Fabio pointed out to me that my sister turned up on our honeymoon with somebody,” she began.

A horrified Jen interjected: “Sorry, I’m going to stop you there for a second. Your sister rocked up to your honeymoon with someone? Why did she feel it was appropriate to rock up to your honeymoon?”

Lottie clarified that Babs and her guest, who was a “family friend”, wanted to “surprise” the newlyweds.

Jen then asked: “Did you want to murder her?” to which Lottie replied: “A little bit. Not only did she rock up to my honeymoon, she stayed in the same hotel and they got the room next door to our room so we couldn’t even have noisy honeymoon sex.

“I could hear that she had a cough. She was coughing all night, that’s how close they were to us.”

The mum-of-one added that Babs wanted to “hang out” with her “even though she was just at the wedding”.

Jen couldn’t hide her disgust, saying: “Babs, I’m shocked. So, she rocked up thinking you would love to have your sister there? You can go to her honeymoon... That’s a disgrace. That’s disgusting”.

But Lottie laughed it off: “I think as she gets older she’ll understand how inappropriate it was”.

Later in the episode, Lottie made the shocking revelation that a man died just metres away from her during her first family holiday with Fabio and their son Wolf.

“Basically, we went down to the beach and we rented an umbrella and these two sunbeds. We were sitting there with our little cocktail, Wolf’s playing in the sand having the time of his life, and there was a man walking by us along the shore and he just fell to the ground,” she explained.

“Fabio jumped up and ran over, straight into action. I was watching Fabio going, ‘Oh my god, I bet that poor man is after fainting. Maybe he’s got sun stroke or something.’

“And then I see Fabio push him over and start to give him CPR. So, I obviously jumped up, grabbed Wolf, and went over.

“Fabio was like, ‘Get help!’ They started taking it in turns giving CPR. We called 911”.

Jen mused: “How amazing is Fabio to jump into action like that. You want to be married to a guy like that. To have that response in an emergency situation is just phenomenal because a lot of people just freeze.”

And Lottie agreed: “That’s what a lot of people did. A lot of people walking along the beach just froze because they didn’t know what to do.

“I definitely want to go back and a do a refresher CPR course because I saw how confident Fabio was.

“The poor man passed away. It was fairly traumatic and a bizarre start to our holiday”.