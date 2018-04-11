Did Vogue Williams accidentally reveal gender of her baby on Cutting Edge?

Vogue Williams may have revealed the gender of her baby on RTE's Cutting Edge.

Speaking about diet and exercise while being pregnant, the Howth native said she is working with a nutritionist and is making sure "she's not eating for two."

Speaking on the RTE show, she said; "He's a little tomato, he's delighted with himself," as she described the size of her baby. Programme host Brendan O'Connor picked up on the "he", questioning the model, before she started laughing and cried; "I hate you!"

.@voguewilliams talks about training during her pregnancy and has she just revealed her baby's gender?! #CuttingEdge is live @rteone now! pic.twitter.com/vH9Tsh3MNt — Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeRTE) April 11, 2018

Vogue is expecting her first child with fiancé and reality TV star Spencer Matthews. Vogue has followed in the footsteps of Kathryn Thomas, who also kept up her rigorous workouts throughout her pregnancy.

Vogue Williams in her last swimwear shoot during her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in an interview with Hello magazine, which is said to have earned them around €50,000. However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the RTE presenter, who admitted she suffered from severe morning sickness in the early weeks of her pregnancy.

"Whoever said it was morning sickness undersold it. It was all-day sickness and sickness during the night and I was genuinely just unwell," she said. Vogue said that being with former Made In Chelsea star Spencer was "the best thing that has ever happened to me". Spencer announced the news by saying: "I'm going to be a father. Couldn't be happier to be sharing these times with the love of my life. We feel truly blessed."

The couple first met on the set of Channel 4 series The Jump in late 2016. They hit it off instantly, and rumours of a romance quickly began circulating. Vogue was forced to bow out of the show early after sustaining a knee injury, while Spencer went on to win the series.

They soon began dating and took their relationship to the next level late last year when they moved into a flat together in west London.

Vogue Williams attends OK! Magazine's 25th Anniversary Party at The View from The Shard on March 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Only a few months later, at the end of January, Spencer got down on one knee and asked Vogue to marry him after they watched a performance of The Lion King in London's Lyceum theatre.

