Diane Kruger says it felt 'liberating' breaking up with Joshua Jackson after 10 years

The 41-year-old split with long-time love Joshua Jackson in 2016 after 10 years together, a decision which she describes as "liberating".

"This was a long time coming,” she told Vulture. "Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?" Being single allowed her to focus solely on her recent performance in German film In The Fade, for which she was honoured at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Actors Joshua Jackson (L) and Diane Kruger attend the W Magazine celebration of the 'Best Performances' Portfolio and The Golden Globes with Cadillac and Dom Perignon at Chateau Marmont on January 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for W Magazine)

"It wasn’t like an urgent, 'Oh my god, I can’t sleep at night', thing. Actually, it felt liberating because I didn't have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else," she said. "Nobody came to visit me, I didn’t have to worry about anything else but this."

When asked if she missed the on-set support from a partner, she responded: "I didn’t want one. It’s a distraction." Kruger has been dating The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus for nearly a year and said she has learned from her mistakes in part relationships in a recent interview with Boston Common magazine.

Actress Diane Kruger (R) and actor Joshua Jackson depart from the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

"There are certain things I won’t accept anymore," she said. I think when you’re in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you’re making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I’ve learned I don’t want to accept anymore ... The older I get, it’s about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future." "Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things ... I think life’s better with somebody holding your hand, but I’ve also learned that I need to take care of myself first. In the past, I’ve been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you’re moving toward the same goal, and then you’re not."

