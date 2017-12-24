Style Celebrity News

Diane Kruger on new relationships: 'There are certain things I won't accept anymore'

Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diane Kruger attends the "In The Fade (Aus Dem Nichts)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
German actress Diane Kruger poses as she arrives on May 26, 2017 for the screening of the film 'In the Fade' (Aus dem Nichts) at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
BANG Showbiz

Diane Kruger has "made a lot of compromises" in her relationships in the past.

The 'In the Fade' star - who is currently dating Norman Reedus - admits she has had to accept excuses in her past romances but says it is very different now.

She said: "There are certain things I won’t accept anymore. I think when you’re in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you’re making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I’ve learned I don’t want to accept anymore ... The older I get, it’s about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future."

And the 41-year-old actress - who split from Joshua Jackson, her long term partner of a decade, last year - admits she has been "incredibly disappointed" in people in the past.

She added: "Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things ... I think life’s better with somebody holding your hand, but I’ve also learned that I need to take care of myself first. In the past, I’ve been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you’re moving toward the same goal, and then you’re not."

Diane hates being "too comfortable" and enjoys taking risks.

Asked if she considers herself to be courageous, she told Boston Common magazine: "Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things."

Online Editors

