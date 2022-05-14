Des Bishop marries fellow American comedian Hannah Berner in beach wedding in the Hamptons

Des Bishop has married fellow American comedian Hannah Berner in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony in the Hamptons.

Des (46) and Hannah (30), who have been dating since they met online in July 2020, were engaged just seven months later.

They had hoped to marry last summer and were forced to postpone due to issues with their venue but have now said ‘I do’ in front of friends and family in the traditional seaside escape for New York’s elite.

The Irish American Des followed local tradition, with the couple enjoying a rehearsal dinner the night before at Des’s home.

Looking dapper in a classic tux, Des joined Hannah who opted for a simple bridal gown with a long train.

It was on Valentine’s Day last year that Des popped the question after he met his wife-to-be during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

They announced their engagement in early March in a snap of the happy couple which Des captioned: “When you know, you know. Laughs for life."

Des previously told Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio 1 shortly after they met, how he found “the one”.

“I have fallen in love with a woman as well,” he said. “We didn’t know each other, we just followed each other on Instagram,” he said, while explaining what he got up to during lockdown in New York.

“I noticed that she was isolating near here and in a moment of ‘We are both out here, do you want to get a coffee?’ and boom we clicked immediately.

It has been quite an intense falling in love experience.

“I have met many amazing women in my life but I think this concept of ‘the one’, that if you are open to it you really fall.

“It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is ‘the one’.”

In a video message to the hundreds of Ukrainian people attending a VIP sold-out benefit concert taking place in Cork on Friday night, Des mentioned his upcoming wedding, saying it was a “special weekend” for him.

“I hope you guys have an amazing show. We’re all heading into new parts of our lives,” he said.

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio 1, Des joked about their choice of date for their wedding day. However, he emphasised that they are not superstitious.

“When I tell people in Ireland we’re getting married on Friday the 13th, the first question they say is, ‘Did you get a deal?’,” he said. “I think they think that we’re cheap.”

Hannah is best known for her appearance in Bravo’s Summer House, a popular US reality show that follows a group of friends sharing a house in Montauk, New York, for the summer season.

The New York native also hosts her mental health podcast, Berning In Hell.

The pair are currently based in New York.