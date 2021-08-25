Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney in hospital with broken leg during filming of Graham Norton book

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney is currently in hospital after suffering a broken leg.

The Cork actress has been forced to take a break from filming the television adaptation of the Graham Norton Novel Holding.

The actress shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed with the caption, “Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME”.

The Derry Girls star confirmed she is getting the “best of care” from the hospital staff after breaking her leg while filming.

She said the movie production have been “extraordinary” in allowing the star to recover from her injury and she is excited to return to set.

Ms McSweeney is known for playing the role of Sister Michael in the comedy Derry Girls, and is currently in Skibbereen Co Cork, filming Holding.

The actress added a word of praise to Labour Party councillor Kevin Brady.

She thanked the councillor for being “absolutely wonderful through this. The lengths I’ll go to in order to ruin his holiday. I’m very lucky to be surrounded by the best of people.”

So. Who has two thumbs and a broken leg? ME Iâm grand. Iâm getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and drs here. #Holding production have been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and Iâm excited to return to set. Donât forget to tune into #exploringNI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aAWtAmz5kO — SiobhÃ¡n McSweeney (@siobhni) August 25, 2021

The outspoken actress recently finished filming her latest television role presenting a travel show on Northern Ireland.

The four part series sees Ms McSweeney travelling around the Northern Ireland countryside on an electric bike, and is currently airing on More4.