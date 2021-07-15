‘Depressed’ Chrissy Teigen shares update amid online bullying row

Chrissy Teigen said she is depressed after being placed in the ‘cancel club’ following allegations of online bullying (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen has said she is depressed after being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

The model and TV personality, once a ubiquitous presence on Twitter, has not tweeted for almost a month.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

Teigen, 35, briefly returned to Twitter in June and apologised to Stodden. In an Instagram post, Teigen has now said she feels “lost”.

Alongside a picture from her sofa, the wife of singer John Legend wrote: “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.

“But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.

“I’m not used to any other way!!”

Expand Close Chrissy Teigen said she is depressed following her online bullying row (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chrissy Teigen said she is depressed following her online bullying row (Ian West/PA)

Teigen, a former swimsuit model who went on to host Lip Sync Battle, described “cancel club” as fascinating, writing “I have learned a whollllle lot”.

“Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” she added.

Teigen said complaining about being cancelled sounds “whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong”.

She said: “It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.”

If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Chrissy Teigen

Teigen finished the message by saying: “All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore!

“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

Teigen’s reputation took a battering after Stodden accused her of sending them messages urging them to kill themselves.

Teigen was also criticised for posts about Lindsay Lohan’s self-harming struggles.

She promised to personally apologise to anyone she targeted and described the experience as “VERY humbling”.

She later threatened to launch legal action against fashion designer Michael Costello, alleging he shared faked messages claiming to be from her.