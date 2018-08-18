Actress Demi Moore has posted a rare photo of herself and her ex husband Bruce Willis together.

Actress Demi Moore has posted a rare photo of herself and her ex husband Bruce Willis together.

Demi Moore posts candid photo booth pic with ex-husband Bruce Willis, proving ex is best

The pair posed inside a photo booth to celebrate their daughter Rumer’s birthday.

The pair, who were married for 11 years, have three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah together.

Die Hard star Bruce and his wife model Emma Heming-Willis also have a daughter Mabel together.

Demi was married to Ashton Kutcher in September 2005 until the actress announced they had separated in November 2011.

Willis previously said about his ex-wife: "We both still love each other... I love Demi, we are still friends. I wish her nothing but the best and much happiness."

Last year, actress and singer Rumer told her fans on Instagram that she was enjoying sobriety.

“It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life,” she said.

Online Editors