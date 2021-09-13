Demi Lovato’s new UFO documentary series to be made available in the UK

Demi Lovato’s new documentary series about UFOs is to be made available to stream in the UK.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato will air on streaming platform Hayu in the UK and Ireland next month.

The four-part series sees Lovato “search for the truth about the UFO phenomena”, according to a statement.

“Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family and their social fans and followers that not only do ETs exist, but that they are already on earth,” it added.

Lovato speaks to scientists and people who claim to have seen UFOs in the programme, which also features their sister Dallas and friend Matthew Scott Montgomery.

In a trailer for the series, Lovato asks: “What if extra terrestrials aren’t travelling lightyears to visit us?

“What if they are already here waiting for us to reach out?”

Earlier this year Lovato revealed they are non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato will be available to stream and download on Hayu from October 1.