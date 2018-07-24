Style Celebrity News

Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after incident at her home - US reports

2018 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., 20/05/2018 – Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalised, according to US reports.

The 25-year-old singer is believed to have been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Sources allege the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before midday, and is currently being treated, with her current condition unknown to the public.

A spokesman for the LAPD told Independent.ie they responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills, where Lovato’s home is located.

The alleged health scare comes as Demi has battled with addiction for several years - which she had sought treatment for.

The star recently took to social media to thank the people who have never left her side in throughout her turbulent battle.

Posting a video from a recent concert which includes the packed crowd cheering for the singer, Demi wrote: "To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful (sic)”

Demi has been open publicly with her battles with addiction - and her stint in rehab in 2010 - and emotionally celebrated her six year milestone during a concert in March.

The following month, she was snapped drinking from a red cup at Hayley Kiyoko's album release party - but she was quick to shut down her critics who doubted her sobriety.

She replied on social media: "I don't have to defend anything but it was red bull."

Online Editors

