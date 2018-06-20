Declan Donnelly and expectant wife Ali make glamorous turn at Ascot: all the stylish pictures from day two

The tv star (42) traditionally attends the event with his onscreen presenting partner Ant McPartlin, but Ant has been keeping an extraordinarily low profile since his stint in rehab earlier this year and the latest headlines with his estranged wife Lisa Armstrong.

Donnelly and his wife of four years, Ali Astall, a talent manager, announced in March they're expecting their first child together. The father-to-be excitedly tweeted the news, saying: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

Ali, who acted as her now-husband's manager for 10 years before their 2015 wedding, turned heads in a floral print silk crepe dress by Maje paired with black block heels and an obligatory fascinator. At last month's TV BAFTAs, she spoke of her excitement at becoming a first time mother, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it. We can't wait."