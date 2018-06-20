Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Declan Donnelly and expectant wife Ali make glamorous turn at Ascot: all the stylish pictures from day two

Declan Donnelly (R) and Ali Astall (L) attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall pose for photographers on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall pose before the start Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
(L-R) Lisa Armstrong, presenter Anthony McPartlin, presenter Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall attend Royal Ascot 2015 at Ascot racecourse on June 16, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)
(From left to right) Anthony McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong, Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly during day two of Royal Ascot 2016, at Ascot Racecourse
Support: Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong
Declan Donnelly (right) and wife Ali Astall before day two of Royal Ascot 2016, at Ascot Racecourse
A racegoer poses for a photograph with armed British Police officers as she arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 20, 2018
Britain's Mo Farah and his wife Tania pose as they arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 20, 2018
Kirsty Gallacher poses for photographers on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Georgia Toffolo poses for photographers on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Georgia Toffolo poses for photographers on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Lisa Armstrong and Anthony McPartlin attend The Prince's Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot Racecourse on March 29, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex during Royal Ascot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York during Royal Ascot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Princess Beatrice of York during Royal Ascot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex present the awards after Without Parole won the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Caitlin McBride

Declan Donnelly made his annual jaunt to Ascot Racecourse today, with his expectant wife by his side.

The tv star (42) traditionally attends the event with his onscreen presenting partner Ant McPartlin, but Ant has been keeping an extraordinarily low profile since his stint in rehab earlier this year and the latest headlines with his estranged wife Lisa Armstrong.

Donnelly and his wife of four years, Ali Astall, a talent manager, announced in March they're expecting their first child together. The father-to-be excitedly tweeted the news, saying: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

Ali, who acted as her now-husband's manager for 10 years before their 2015 wedding, turned heads in a floral print silk crepe dress by Maje paired with black block heels and an obligatory fascinator. At last month's TV BAFTAs, she spoke of her excitement at becoming a first time mother, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it. We can't wait."

This year's Ascot dress code is stricter than ever with women expected to wear a knee length hemline or longer, the allowance of jumpsuits and trouser suits if they are full length and hats should be worn. And as usual, a slew of British celebrities have been pouring into the racecourse since its opening day yesterday, attended by Britain's royal family including Queen Elizabeth, Sophie of Wessex and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Today's guestlist saw I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo, in a colourful combination (and this year's 'it' bag - an ark bamboo purse from Cult Gaia), alongside Mo Farah and Kirsty Gallacher.

Georgia Toffolo poses for photographers on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
Online Editors

