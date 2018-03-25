Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali are reportedly expecting a baby

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali are reportedly expecting their first child.

The 42-year-old TV star and Ali Anstall, 40 - who have been married since 2015 - are said to be delighted at the prospect of becoming parents for the first time.

A source close to Dec told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "They are both absolutely delighted to be expecting." The couple have known the news for a while, but decided to remain tight-lipped until Ali passed the all-important 12-week mark.

(From left to right) Anthony McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong, Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly during day two of Royal Ascot 2016, at Ascot Racecourse

However, Dec has already informed his long-time presenting partner Ant McPartlin - who was recently charged with drink-driving following a collision in London last weekend - of the news. The insider explained: "This has come at a difficult time for them both, given everything that Ant is now going through and the pressure that has put on Dec in the past week."

Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong after the wedding of Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall, at St Michael's Church, Elswick, Newcastle Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong reportedly split in October last year after 11 years of marriage and Ant recently confirmed that the couple will divorce. The TV star went to rehab last summer to tackle an addiction to painkillers which had developed following a knee operation, and he has returned to rehab and stepped down from his TV commitments in the wake of his recent arrest.

Ant McPartlin and wife Lisa Armstrong (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The couple do not have children. In 2014 Ant revealed that they had been struggling to conceive for three years. He told the Radio Times, "There's a rumour that we do everything together and I'm holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right. I love that idea, but I'm afraid it's not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We're trying. It's tougher than you think when you get a bit older."

Early last year Ant again said that they would be "over the moon" to have children.

Online Editors