'Days we were stressed enough to kill each other' - Kathryn Thomas on the toll lockdown took on her marriage

RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas has said that she and her husband Pádraig McLoughlin were “stressed enough to kill each other” during lockdown.

The pair found themselves in the same boat as many other families when they were cooped up together with their three-year-old daughter Ellie.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Kathryn admitted that lockdown could be very overwhelming at times.

She said: “There were days when we were stressed enough to kill each other, particularly at the beginning when I thought my business had gone under and Pádraig was trying to manage his business from home.”

Read More

But while there were some difficult days, the 42-year-old said that they were very lucky compared to other people who struggled massively during lockdown.

“I’m pretty resilient and think I’m a very lucky person in that I have a beautiful home, a beautiful family, a good job and nothing was massively affected.

“You can cope with the restrictions when you look at the bigger picture and realise that even if you are feeling the pressure there are people far worse off than you.”

“We were lucky with Ellie’s age too – she was two going into the first lockdown – so we didn’t have to deal with her anxieties, she was this little bubble of happiness.”

Kathryn, who announced last month that she is pregnant with her second child, added that Ellie really helped them get through the tough times.

“Just like everybody else we struggled with navigating that new day-to-day way of living, but Ellie was oblivious to what was going on and she loved having us there,” the Carlow native said.

“She was our ray of sunshine, always with a smile and always making us laugh.

“It’s been the strangest year with lots of ups and downs but the amount of family time we got, the amount of lunches, the walks, the extra morning cuddles in bed... because we weren’t rushing to the childminder’s to get to work.”