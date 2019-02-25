Dawn O'Porter, the British journalist and broadcaster, has long established herself as one of the most down-to-earth women in showbusiness.

Dawn O'Porter, the British journalist and broadcaster, has long established herself as one of the most down-to-earth women in showbusiness.

Dawn O'Porter's brutally honest guide to getting ready for the Oscars will appeal to down-to-earth women everywhere

The former magazine columnist has been married to Irish actor Chris O'Dowd for the last six years and with that, comes a wave of invitations to premieres, prestigious film festivals and as of last night - the Oscars. While Chris' profile continues to rise, his wife's taken on their imminent stardom has made her an Instagram sensation all her own. She often shares pictures with the #MarriedToAMovieStar hashtag, usually when she's hungover, but her journey towards getting Academy Awards red carpet ready was on another level of charm.

She began a 12-point diary entry in which she revealed that she would be doing hair and makeup herself, making a quick errand run to a local CVS, sipping champagne and eating chips in the run-up before. "Diary entry 1: Mum of 2 wakes up and regrets not booking hair and make up for the OSCARS," she wrote, before adding snippets of her day.

The adventure culminated in her debuting her Oscars look: an orange silk gown with beaded high neckline and a pearl clutch, which she picked up from a vintage store and she "never loved a dress more". Instead of posing with the Dolby Theatre as the backdrop, she got a picture in the bathroom - in front of a bin.

Chris was just as chuffed to be there and shared a picture of his wife's resplendent look on social media, with the caption: "Lighting up an already bright room, as always #Oscars." The Roscommon native flew the tiniest Irish fashion flag, adding an emerald green pocket square to his navy blue suit.

Meanwhile, the Irish contingent was out in force, including Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young, whose animation Late Afternoon was up for Best Animated Short, joined by Yvonne Ross Gold, a jewellery designer, who oozed Old Hollywood elegance in a custom design by Laura Jayne Halton, who is based in Maynooth. Allen Leech was joined by his Bohemian Rhapsody castmates to support Remi Malek take home Best Actor.

Ed Guiney, who produced one of last night’s big winners The Favourite, attended with his wife Aoife O’Riordan, who dazzled in a green sequin wrap dress. Bono’s daughter Jordan Hewson, fresh from landing a spot in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, was in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting for a plunging metallic gown with oversized bow, as she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Diego Osorio.

Online Editors