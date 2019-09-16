Dawn O'Porter gives searingly honest glimpse of her DIY beauty prep for the Emmys

Between her own high-profile presenting and writing work and her husband Chris O'Dowd's glittering acting career, she is well versed in all the elements of what it takes to get red carpet ready no matter the occasion. Before Sunday night's Creative Emmy Awards, at which O'Dowd was nominated for Best Actor in Short Comedy or Drama, she gave a behind the scenes glimpse of her DIY beauty regime.

The So Lucky author explained that she always prefers doing her own makeup, which includes a light layer of Giogrio Armani's best-selling power fabric foundation, a generous helping of black eyeliner and a dusting of Dior highlighter and blush. Other key advice included eating a shepherd's pie before the ceremony because of its length and wearing hair rollers for extra volume.

Although Dawn's honest account of getting red carpet ready was a highlight for her Instagram followers, the real victory of the night came in the form of Chris' win in his category, his first Emmy.

Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd attend the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"Quite a night. I won an Emmy and I met three people from Cork. I knew they were from Cork, because the second sentence they used each time was ‘I’m from Cork.’ “Hiya, I’m Madge, I’m from Cork” “congrats man what a load a shite tho, I’m from Cork”. You get the gist. #HappyOut," he wrote on Twitter after his win.

The Creative Arts Emmys honours technical and acting categories across two nights. Other big winners included Chernobyl, The Handmaid's Tale and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Online Editors