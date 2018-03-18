Davina McCall was 'brutally honest' with her children about her past drug addiction

Davina McCall was "brutally honest" with her kids about her past drug addiction to avoid them finding out about it online.

The 50-year-old presenter has been sober for over 20 years, and says she wanted to make sure her children - Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and 11-year-old son Chester, whom she has with ex Matthew Robinson - were fully aware of the fact she was attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings and luckily they were all "very accepting".

Speaking in a 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, she said: “I’ve had to be very honest about my past with the children – especially now they have access to the internet. “Actually, I had to be brutally honest quite early on when I thought other kids might talk to them about it. They grew up with ‘Mummy’s going to a meeting’ – they just didn’t know it was a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

“When each of them got to about 10 or 11 I’d say, ‘Let me explain what those meetings are’. "I’d say, ‘Mummy had a problem but I stopped a long time ago and these meetings help me stay on the straight and narrow’.

“They were all really very accepting. They’d say, ‘We thought it was something like that. Is that why you don’t drink?’. “Kids know stuff. I never give them credit for what they know, but they are smart like that.”

Davina confirmed at the end of last year that she and her spouse of 17 years have called time on their marriage and said that the wellbeing of their brood is the most important thing. She said: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

